The People's House

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Greg Morris

Food Stamps
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, in a speech to the National Press Club, announced the Trump Administration plans vast changes to the Food Stamp program. Perdue has made scattered remarks on the subject, but this was a major policy announcement. He again emphasized, Welfare should be temporary, not a lifestyle. Perdue specifically mentioned able-bodied adults using Food Stamps continually coming to...

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner