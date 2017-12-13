On Monday, Dec. 4, the Baxley City Council held a called meeting to make a final determination regarding the position of city manager to replace retiring Manager Jeff Baxley. As previously reported by The News-Banner, the council had narrowed its search down to four candidates prior to this meeting. Following an executive session for personnel, the council voted unanimously to hire Reid Lovett, of Baxley, as city manager. The council also approved to pay Lovett a starting salary of...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Lovett to manage city government
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)