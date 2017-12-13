The National Young Farmer Educational Association (NYFEA) held its 51st Annual Institute in Savannah last week. As part of the institute, 300 farmers from across the nation toured multiple locations in Appling County including Circle F Farms, County Farm Plant Company and Southeastern Cotton Gin on Friday, Dec. 8. Appling County Young Farmers hosted the institute attendees while in Appling County and provided a...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
National association tours Appling County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)