Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Betty Joyce Crosby, age 84, who passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at her residence under the care of Serenity Hospice. She was a Bacon County native born to the late Rudolph and Lutie Meeks. She was a retired waitress and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Wendell Crosby; four daughters, Karen, June, Ann and Patricia; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister in-law, Glenda Crosby and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverend Joey Andrews and the Reverend Bobby Gale officiating. Interment followed in the Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held on one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Wilbur Breedlove, Dale Breedlove, Stanley Sellers, Stacey Sellers, Ron Thomas and Wade Thomas. Honorary pallbearers were Altamaha Home Care, Serenity Hospice and all friends. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Betty Joyce Crosby.