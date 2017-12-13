Johnnie Lee Jordan died on December 1, 2017, at the Glenwood Healthcare Facility. He was 86 years old. He was the son of the late John and Lula K. Jordan, born on April 30, 1931, in Eastman. He received his education in the Dodge County school system. He was a member of the Mizpah Baptist Church where he served as a member of the choir. Preceding him in death are both parents as well as siblings; Walter Jordan, Eddie Jordan, Ella Jordan, Rosie Jordan, Mary Jordan and two brothers in law, Arelious Nails Jr. and Willie James Nails. Mr. Jordan leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Helen Jordan, seven sons, Johnnie (Leanna) Jordan Jr. of Mobile Alabama, Elijah (Ruby) Jordan of Chauncey, Ricky (Bobbie) Jordan of Willacoochee, Randy (Sue) Jordan of McRae, Stanley Jordan, Stanford (Angie) Jordan, both of Baxley, Luke (Kelly) McRae of Warner Robins; three daughters Caroline Watts of Baxley, Doris Jordan and Oprah Jordan both of Eastman, three sisters, Martha Jordan, Eula Mae Jordan both of Miami, Florida, Rose Jordan of Atlanta; two sisters-in-law, Katie (Dwight) Moore of Lumber City, Retha (Redeall) Hunt of Toccoa, four brothers-in-law, Wallace (Bobby) Nails of Toccoa, Lawyer (Dean) Nails of Uvalda, Milous Nails of Toccoa, James (Maxine) Nails of Baxley, 30 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Saturday December 9, 2017, at Mizpah Baptist Church with the Pastor James R. Carlyle officiating and Bishop Michael Jordan Presiding. Musical selections were rendered by the Mizpah Baptist Church Choir and a solo selection by Minister Bobbie Jordan, while Scripture was brought by Reverend W. F. Davis, Pastor Tyrone Jordan and the Word being presented by Pastor Carlyle. Active Pallbearers were Cedric Jordan, Stanford Jordan, Jonathan Burns, Mario Nails, Stacey Nails and Kevin Mitchell. Honorary Pallbearers included Glenwood Healthcare, flower attendants and granddaughters/nieces. Internment was at the Blarney Community Cemetery and repast was held at Mizpah Church Annex. Services and arrangements were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Johnnie Lee Jordan
