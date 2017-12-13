Mary Nell Lamb, age 92, of Baxley died Sunday, December 3, 2017 in Vidalia. Mrs. Lamb was born May 11, 1925 in Appling County to the late Roy Roberson and the late Maggie Lou Sellers Roberson. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Lamb was a devoted Christian leader of faith. She loved her children and grandchildren as well as her community and was an exceptional matriarch to her family. Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edward Lamb, three sisters, Eloise Brown, Lucille Bishop, Jackie Newberry and a brother, Ray Roberson. Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Lanell Lamb and Sue Williams of Lizella, Dovie and Doug Doyle of Baxley and Beverly and Johnny Hobbs of Uvalda; brother, John Jay Roberson of Savannah; nine grandchildren, Delena Leggett, Deneta Lightsey, Daron Doyle, Regina Barton, Michele Creamer, Stephanie Garrett, Michelle Brantley, Tamara Hobbs, Danielle Sellers; seventeen great grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Josh Leggett, Doyle Leggett, Luke Lightsey, Jack Lightsey, Courtney Sharpe, Lee Barton, Micah Creamer, McKenzie Creamer, Steven Garrett, Katie Garrett, Wendy Waters, Tori Brantley, Tressa Brantley, Kyle Sellers, Kendall Sellers, Waylon Smith; nine great-great grandchildren, Kyrie Johnson, Jayda McCall, Bentley Yawn, Laycoln Sharpe, Cameron McCarty, Courtney Brantley, Candace Brantley, Chloe Waters and Sophia Easterling. Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Kelly and the Rev. Bill Stone officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers were Josh Leggett, Kyle Sellers, Doyle Leggett, Steven Garrett, Kendall Sellers, Luke Lightsey and Daron Doyle Honorary Pallbearers were Zion Missionary Baptist Church Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. Musical selections were rendered by Lamar Leggett, Ronni Johnson and Jenna Johnson. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.