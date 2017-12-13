Christine Beckworth Oxendine, age 81, died Saturday, December 2, 2017 in the Appling Healthcare System. Mrs. Oxendine was born September 4, 1936 in Appling County to the late Abraham Beckworth and the late Lola Grace Crosby Beckworth. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Mrs. Oxendine retired from Captain Joe’s after 25 years of service and was preceded in death by her husband, William Wesley Oxendine and a daughter, Patricia Oxendine. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Tidwell of Valrico, FL; two sons, John W. Oxendine of Meridian, MS and Joseph W. Oxendine of Baxley; six sisters, Myrtle Hogbin of VA, Clementine Schultz of Jacksonville, FL, Merita Oswald of Cold Spring, MN, Janice Wheeler of Statesville, NC, Beverline Walters of Valrico, Fl and Janie Jenkins of Bishop; two brothers, Willis “S.A.” Beckworth of Gonzales, LA and Henry Ford Beckworth of Mitchell. Six grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. L. Joe Ferguson and the Rev. Robert Wigley officiating. Interment followed in Beckworth-Swinson Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Ezra Varnadore, Jeff Baxley, Doug Doyle, Oliver Eason, Preston Rogers and Roy Bass. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike and Dawn Nail, members of the Baxley Shrine Club and the Queen Esther Sunday School Class and the Joy Group of the First Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and the Rev. Tommy Daniels. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.