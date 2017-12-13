Thomas “Survivor” Price, age 59, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in Statesboro. Mr. Price was born August 11, 1958 in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army and Coast Guard. Mr. Price was a retired Senior Federal Officer and was an avid weight lifter and a member of National Weight Lifters Association. He was an inspiration and a motivator to all his fellow weight lifters and to all who knew him. Survivors include his wife, Leshia Y. Price of Baxley; sons, Thomas Noel (Amber) Price, II and Thaddeus LaPhillip Nails, both of Baxley; his special sons, Walter Edward “Eddie” Hammond of Baxley and Shawn Kilpatrick of Swainsboro; parents, Eldon E. and Kathryn L. Price of Clearwater, Florida; brothers, Tim E. (Michelle) Price of St. Petersburg, Florida and Todd M. Price of Atlanta; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pamela (Neiman) Alvarez, Leslie Davis, and Aaron (Tisha) Gibbs all of Virginia and LaSonda Rooks, Stacey Handsome, Robert Gibbs, Patsy (Theodore) Wilkerson, JoAnn Jones, all of Baxley and Francis Gibbs of Dublin; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Kontine Roper officiating and eulogies by Thomas Noel Price, II and family and friends. Musical selections were rendered by Vic Brantley, Glynda Reeves and JoAnn Jones. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.