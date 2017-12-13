Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Lucille Bryant Stanfield, age 62, who passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. She retired from Appling County Nursing Home after 29 years of service and worked with Altamaha Home Health Care for 20 years. Mrs. Stanfield was a member of the Baxley Chapter 363 Order of the Eastern Star and the Oak Grove Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.R. and Fannie Davis Bryant and brother, Elbert Bryant. Survivors include her husband, Leslie Stanfield of Baxley; two sons, Brian Bryant and wife, Amanda and Leslie Stanfield, Jr., both of Baxley; three grandchildren, Travis Hughes, Christine Bryant and Freda Cheek; three brothers, Herbert Bryant and wife, Brenda, Zeno Bryant and wife, Bernice and the Reverend Dennis Bryant and wife, Martha all of Baxley; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Nathan Dyal and the Reverend Gilbert Womack officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday prior to funeral services. Active Pallbearers were Allen Key, Harry Jenkins, Spencer Cox, Juan Perez, D.W. Bryant and Buddy Fralick. Honorary Pallbearers were the Oak Grove Church of God members. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Lucille Bryant Stanfield.