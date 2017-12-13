Nathan V. Stone, age 87, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Stone was born March 7, 1930 in Appling County to the late Milledge Lambert Stone and the late Mary Branch Stone. He was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church, where he was a charter member and served as a Deacon. Mr. Stone was a veteran in the United States Army, having served in the Korean Conflict and retired from security from Southern Nuclear Company. He was an only child but had many brothers and sisters in the Lord. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Stone was affectionately known as Papa to many who dearly loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Yawn Stone and a grandson, Shawn Stone. Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Cathy and Trenton Irvin of Vidalia, Carol and Calvin Clements of Hazlehurst and Nell Mullis of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Kenny and Sherry Stone of Hazlehurst and Ricky and Lisa Stone of Baxley; eight grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Irvin, Katie (Jeff) Rountree, Justin (Amanda) Stone, Christy (Don) Patterson, Chad (Lauralee) Clements, Stephen (Rhonda) Mullis, Amy (Andrew) Livingston, Josh (Samantha) Stone and fourteen great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Altamaha Baptist Church with the Rev. Ryan Lamb and the Rev. Charles Hutcheson officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Jason Irvin, Chad Clements, Stephen Mullis, Josh Stone, Don Patterson, Wayne Miles, Andrew Livingston and Ricky Livingston. Honorary Pallbearers were employees and residents of Lakeview Retirement Center and all family and friends in attendance. Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and Samantha Carter. Remembrances may be made to Altamaha Baptist Church Building Fund, (c/o David Fennell 211 Lily Moody Road Baxley, Georgia 31513). Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.