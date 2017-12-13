By: Dick Yarbrough
While the Bulldog Nation rightfully exults over possibility of a national championship, I have been talking to the man that delivered the last one in 1980, Vincent Joseph Dooley.
In addition to being a College Hall of Fame football coach, the winningest football coach in UGA history with 201 victories, including six SEC championships and a national championship, Vince Dooley is also an avid historian. (He got his master’s degree at Auburn) and currently serves as chairman of the board of curators of the Georgia Historical Society.
Therefore, our conversation was not just about the much-anticipated clash between No. 2 Oklahoma and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the.....
Dooley talks about a “Fighting Bulldog”
