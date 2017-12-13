By: Billy G. Howard
When occasioned to be in a particular “super retailer” last week I happened upon an old acquaintance. We engaged in conversation and spent roughly forty-five minutes playing the “fill in the blanks” game. The impromptu reunion was rather abruptly concluded, however, when Teri (for reference sake) was nearly strangled by the technological umbilical chord as her cell phone sang out four times within a period of....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Christmas irony
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)