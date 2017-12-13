Legals for 12/13/2017

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ANTONIO BELL,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DOROTHY MOBLEY,
DEFENDANT.
CIVIL ACTION NO.:17-7-249C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: DOROTHY MOBLEY, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking
Complaint for Legitimation, Child Custody and Visitation was filed against you in said court on July 10, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on November 28, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, Kimberly L. Copeland, whose address is Post Office Box 1091, Jesup, GA 31598 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. Witness the honorable E. M. Wilkes, III, Judge, of Appling Superior Court.
This 28 day of November, 2017.
Marsha Thomas, Clerk
Appling Superior Court
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IVA LEE GRIFFIN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-97
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
Kathleen E. Morris has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Iva Lee Griffin deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before December 21, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
|
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel #0029 013
All that that tract or parcel of land lying and being in land Lot 582 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southeast Land Lot corner of the aforesaid Land Lot 582, and running north 01 degree 00 minutes east a distance of 3185.20 feet to the point of beginning; thence north 88 degrees 05 minutes west 200 feet to a point; thence north 01 degree 00 minutes east 780.45 feet to a point; thence south 88 degrees 11 minutes east 200 feet to a point located on the western right of way of U.S. Highway 1; thence south 01 degree 00 minutes west 708.80 feet along and with said western right of way to the point of beginning. This tract of land is bound now, or formerly, as follows: north by lands of John C. Ansley; east by U.S. Highway 1; south by lands of Lannis F. Hutchinson; and west by lands of Lamar and Wynell Sellers. For a more particular description, reference is made to a plat of survey by David Peacock, dated September 30, 1983, and recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 316. This being the same tract of land conveyed from Norman L. McKinney by quit-claim deed dated May 24, 2007 to Charles E. Smith, Jr., recorded in Deed Book 431, Page 549, aforesaid county deed records.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 22nd DAY OF DECEMBER 2017.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 2nd DAY OF
DECEMBER, 2016, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
536 AT PAGE 435.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 22nd DAY OF
DECEMBER 2017 BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND
PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
11/22, 11/29, 12/6, & 12/13
|
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
To whom it may concern:
Anyone who can show proof of claim to a 1983 Datsun pickup truck, red in color with VIN numberJN6ND01S6DW001485, must do so with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days of this publication.
12/6, 12/13, 12/20 & 12/27
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GREGORY EDWIN WILLIAMS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-99
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO:
Whom it may concern:
Johnny Mike Williams has petitioned to be Administrator(s) of the estate of Gregory Edwin Williams deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 4, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
12/6, 12/13, 12/20 & 12/27
|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR PUBLIC BIDS
BAXLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
BAXLEY, GEORGIA
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Baxley, at the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, 282 East Parker Street, Post Office Box 290, Baxley, Georgia 31515 on January 12, 2018 until 2:00 p.m. Local Time, and at that hour opened and publicly read aloud for the Improvements to the Airport as listed herein.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The work consists of furnishing all plant, labor, equipment and materials and performing all work in strict accordance with the plans and specifications for:
CONSTRUCT AGRICULTURAL APRON
The location of the work is at the Baxley Municipal Airport, Baxley, Georgia.
Prospective bidders should read the following instructions carefully before submitting their bids. For each item on the bid form there is a space provided for the price to be shown in numerals and words. All notations must be in ink. Totals read at the opening of bids are not guaranteed to be correct and no final award of contract will be made until the bid and extensions have been verified.
A Bidder's bond must be executed on the form furnished by the Owner, and the required bond, cash, cashier's check, or certified check must accompany each bid, in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total amount of the bid. A 100% performance bond and a 100% payment bond will be required of the Contractor at time of contract execution. A Georgia Resident Agent must countersign all bonds from a surety company authorized by law to do business in this State pursuant to a current certificate of authority to transact surety business by the Commissioner of Insurance; no bond shall be approved unless the surety is on the United States Department of Treasury’s list of approved bond sureties.
The successful bidder will be required to provide the Owner with the affidavit required by OCGA 36-91-21 (e).
All work under the contract shall be completed within SEVENTY-FIVE (75) calendar days from the issuance of the notice to proceed.
LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated damages for the delay in completion will FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($500.00) per calendar day.
Copies of the plans, specifications and bid forms are on file at AGC Builders Exchange, 4485 South Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080; Construct Connect, 30 Technology Parkway, South, Suite 100, Norcross, Georgia, 30092; Clayton Digital Reprographics, 1101 Chatham Parkway, Suite A2, Savannah, Georgia, 31407 at the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, 282 East Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31515; and the Engineers, CROY ENGINEERING, LLC, 200 North Cobb Parkway, Building 400, Suite 413, Marietta, GA 30062. They may be examined at these offices without charge.
A non-refundable deposit of $150.00 is required for the plans and bid documents. Construction Plans and Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Engineers.
Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, addressed to the undersigned and marked as follows: "Bid for Construction at Baxley Municipal Airport, Baxley, Georgia. Croy Engineering Project Number 1226.03”.
Bids will be required to remain open for acceptance or rejection for one hundred and twenty (120) calendar days after the date of opening of bids.
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO BIDDERS: The following regulations and requirements apply to this project:
Buy American Preferences (Title 49 United States Code, Chapter 501)
Foreign Trade Restriction: Denial of Public Works contracts to suppliers of goods and services of countries that deny contracts to suppliers of goods and services of countries that deny procurement market access to U.S. contractors (DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 30).
Government wide debarment and suspension and government wide requirements for drug free workplace. DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 29)
Davis-Bacon Act (DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5)
Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity (Executive Order 11246 and DOL Regulation 41 CFR Part 60)
DBE OBLIGATION: The bidder shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 9.31% of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBE). In the event that the bidder for this solicitation qualifies as a DBE, the contract goal shall be deemed to have been met. Individuals who are rebuttably presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged including: women, African American, Hispanics, and Native Americans, Asian-Pacific Americans, and Asian-Indian Americans. The apparent successful competitor will be required to submit, with the bid, information concerning the DBE’s that will participate in this contract. The information will include the name and address of each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, and the dollar value of the contract. If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal stated herein, it will be required to provide, with the bid, documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsive. To access the most current Georgia DBE directory, follow this link: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/DBE#tab-2.
The City of Baxley, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 State. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The bidder must have at his disposal the necessary equipment to put on the project when notice is given to begin work and to do the work within the time specified. The proposal of any bidder will be rejected if the award of the work for which the proposal is submitted, may, in the judgment of the Owner, affect the workmanship, financing or progress of other work awarded to the bidder in the same letting or other work which the bidder may have under contract.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE INFORMALITIES IS RESERVED TO THE OWNER, CITY OF BAXLEY, GEORGIA.
Jeff Baxley
City Manager
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK to CITIFINANCIAL SERVEICES INC, dated March 12, 2007, recorded March 15, 2007, in Deed Book 428, Page 608-611, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Thirty-One Thousand Six Hundred Seventeen and 00/100 dollars ($31,617.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACTS OF LAND, TO-WIT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.000 ACRE, MORE OR LESS OF LAND LOT NO. 286. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY LANDS OF LULA MAE JAMES; EAST BY LANDS OF LAVERT ODGEN, JR. ET AL; SOUTH BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2001 RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 58, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSE.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 223 RUSSELL RD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146, Telephone Number: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
as Attorney in Fact for
CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071.
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BVC-16-04336-2
Ad Run Dates 12/06/2017, 12/13/2017, 12/20/2017, 12/27/2017
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Charles M. Harris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Home America Mortgage, Inc. dated February 28, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 401, Page 184, as last modified in Deed Book 512, Page 436, Appling County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. securing a Note in the original principal amount of $81,748.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, January 2, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land Lot No. 284, consisting of Subdivision Lot No. 2, Block A, of what is known as the "Ed White" Subdivision, a plat of which is of record on Plat Book 6, Page 94, Appling County Deed Records, and said lot being bound and now or formerly as follows: Northwesterly, Northeasterly and Southwesterly by lands of Gerald Jackson; and Southeasterly by the City Circle Road. Said lot being more fully described as follows: Commencing at a point on the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road, which point is located North 58 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 500 feet from the point of intersection of the Northwesterly right-of-way line of City Circle Road with the Easterly right-of-way line of State Highway 15 and from said Point of Commencement, run North 21 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 154 feet; thence run North 59 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 83 feet; thence run South 39 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 148 feet to the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road; thence South 58 degrees 00 minutes West along the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road for a distance of 118 feet to the Point of Beginning.
This description according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated March 16, 1977, a copy of which plat is recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 213, Appling County Deed Records, incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being the same property conveyed from Robert T. Carter and Lynn S. Carter to Rogelio C. Poblete and Leticia Q. Poblete by survivorship deed dated April 1, 1983, recorded in Deed Book 203, Page 102, Appling County Deed Records, the said Rogelio C. Poblete now being deceased.
Said property is known as 1834 City Circle Road, Baxley, GA 31513, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Charles M. Harris, a/k/a Charles M. Harris Sr. a/k/a Charles Michael Harris, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for Charles M. Harris
File no. 06-2060
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KLM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27, 2017
[FC-NOS]
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND
DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY FOR
THE ADOPTION OF H. M. B.
A minor child
AGE: 12
Children under the age
Of 17 yrs Case No:
17-11-386C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: LACIE MELISSA BAXLEY
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the termination of your parental rights in regard to the minor child, H. M. B., was filed in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 20 day of February, 2017, by the Petitioners, DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-12(f), you will lose all rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file an answer to this Petition. A parent who fails to answer said petition loses all rights to the child and the court shall enter an order terminating all such parent right to the child and such parent may not thereafter object to any action for adoption and is not entitled to received further notice of the adoption. You are further notified to file with the Clerk of this Court and serve upon Petitioners attorney, Jennifer E. Carver, P.O. Box 761, Alma, GA 31510, an Answer or other responsive pleadings. WITNESS the Honorable Judge Stephen G. Scarlett, presiding Judge of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia.
This 6 of December 2017.
STEPHEN G. SCARLETT, JUDGE
APPLING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
12/13-1/3
Legals for 12/13/2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)