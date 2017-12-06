Police detain man with sword

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Comments (0)
Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey reports that on November 26 at approximately 1:46 a.m., officers answered a call to a suspicious person in the area of a Blueberry Street address. On arrival officers met with a neighbor and discovered they had got into an argument with the suspicious person and another neighbor had to intervene due to the person having a sword. The neighbor was finally able to run the person off with a hammer.
The responding officers posted a look......

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner