Pastor Agnes Sellers and members of Harvest Chapel Church would like to invite the community to join them in an “Old Fashioned Christmas in the Park” being held at 351 Holmesville Avenue, on December 9, from 12:00 p.m. until. There will be......
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Harvest Chapel to host Old Fashioned Christmas in the Park
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)