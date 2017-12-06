Toby Kate Boatright was welcomed into this world on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 1:02 p.m. at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Toby means “gift from God” and that she was. She weighed ten pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her cheeks were soft and loaded with sugar and her family enjoyed spending time with her here on Earth before she peacefully went on to celebrate her birthday in Heaven. Toby is survived by her parents Jamie and Erika Boatright of Surrency; her sister, Tara Boatright; her brothers, Trenton Boatright and Tate Boatright; maternal grandparents, Danny and Lanita Branch, Larry Carter, and Leslie Thompson; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Nancy Boatright; paternal great grandmother, Elaine Quillen Culbertson; and maternal great grandfather, Bill Branch. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Toby was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, A. J. and Laverne Hickox, Sr., Alvin and Betty Carter and Josephine Branch; paternal great grandparents LeRoy and Velma Boatright and James Quillen; maternal uncle, Tracy J. Hickox and paternal uncle, Jerrod A. Boatright. Graveside services were held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Appling Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.