We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Thurman V (TV) Jarrell. Thurman passed peacefully October 26, 2017, with his wife of 57 years, Luna Maude, by his side. Born May 16, 1940, son of David and Athla Jarrell, and one of 14 children. Thurman and Luna have three children, Pam (DJ), Jerry (Usha) and Patty (Brian); four grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Self, Apryl (Zach) Schemer, Trey Jarrell and Kristi Flanagan; along with two great grandsons; Tripp and Tucker Self. He is also survived by four brothers and five sisters, Mary Carr of Boston, Massachusetts, Harry (Erika) Jarrell of Jacksonville, Florida, and Frank Jarrell of Jacksonville, Florida; Robert (Evelyn) Jarrell, Betty Griffen, Linda (Herman) Johnson, Peggy (Delano) Johnson, Connie (Rayford) Price and Donald Jarrell all of Baxley; and many other family and friends. Thurman graduated Surrency High School in 1958 and at the age of 19, he moved to Jacksonville, swearing to never pick cotton or chip boxes again. Following a suggestion from his brother Robert, Thurman started his career in the window screen industry at Southeastern Aluminum. Being highly motivated and driven, it did not take long for him to climb the ladder to Plant Manager by the age of 21. With the help of his mentor, Paul Johnson, and the blessing of Southeastern Aluminum, at the age of 25, Thurman left to follow his dreams. In the garage of the house he still lived in, Thurman founded AAA Screen Company, he followed his dream and for nearly 50 years was a very successful businessman. Thurman is an icon in the window screen manufacturing industry and was loved and respected by his peers. He loved his entire family and received satisfaction in helping everyone, sometimes to a fault. He was an inspiration to many. Services were held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel followed by internment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.
