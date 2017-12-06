Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Warren “Cuz” McDaniel, age 88, who passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at his residence under the care of Southern Care Hospice. He was United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War; a mascot for Altman Motor Sports and a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie McDaniel and extended family, Billy Altman and Opaline Mobley. Survivors include his extended family, Linda Altman, Jeff and Tina Altman, Mitch and Shan Altman, Seth Altman and friend Nancy, Cole Altman and friend Keri, Stella Altman and Whitney Herndon all of Baxley. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Earnest Dyal, the Reverend Billy Bratton and the Reverend Earl Wiggins officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Seth Altman, Cole Altman, Johnny Sellers, Willie Hunt, Kevin Thomas, Glynn Pearce, Ray Downer and Orrin Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Wade and Lavern McDaniel, Clifford McDaniel, James and Helen McDaniel, David and Peggy McDaniel, Donald and Lorene Hunter, Floyd and Claudine Hunter, Bill and Geraldine Walton, Ernest Mobley, Mike and Jody McDaniel, Jimmy Branch, Ricky Branch, Eddie and Rhonda Davis, Jimmy and Connie Miles, Aurthur Sellers, Earl and Jean Wiggins, Jerry and Cindy Tomberlin, Boyd and Jackie Davis, Ronnie Nelson, Warren Moody, Lonnie and Joann Waters, Larry and Ann Rush, Mary Baxley, Wanda Kersey, Wayne and Helen Jones, Altamaha Health Care and Southern Care Hospice staff. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Warren “Cuz” McDaniel.
Warren “Cuz” McDaniel
