Robert O. Pfau, age 87, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Vidalia. Mr. Pfau was born August 5, 1930 in Washington County, Alabama to the late Otto Bruno Pfau and the late Sally Jane Wood Pfau. He was a retired logger and a member of The Plow Club. Mr. Pfau was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Condrey Pfau and a son, Bobby Pfau. Survivors include his daughter, Jeanette Pfau Norris of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Allen and Sherri Pfau of Baxley; sister, Geraldine Rigney of Waynesboro, MS; grandchildren, Michael Cleland, Chad Cleland, Makiddian Norris, Summer Ryals, Kim Youmans, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Graveside services were held Friday, December 1, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Active Pallbearers were Michael Cleland, Chad Cleland, Chris Stone, Matthew Stone, Craig Stone and Donnie Lewis. Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Robert O. Pfau
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)