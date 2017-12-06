James William “J.W” Sellers

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Comments (0)
James William “J.W” Sellers, age 65, died Monday, November 27, 2017. Mr. Sellers was born October 21, 1952 in Appling County to the late Marion Leonard Sellers and the late Vera Hazel Bohannon Sellers. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and was retired from Hazlehurst Mills. Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Sellers, daughter, Beth Bowen, two sons, Richard Bowen, Kenny Bowen, three sisters, Patricia Barber, Betty Shelton, Sarah Sellers and a brother, J.L. Sellers. Survivors include his daughters, Vera Sellers Clark and husband, Al of Baxley, Denise Sapp and husband, Steve of Douglas and Sharon Campbell of Alma; son, Charles Bowen of Savannah; sister, Lavern Blanton and husband, Wayne of Brunswick; sister in law, Genell Sellers of Brunswick. Ten grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Kersey officiating. Musical selections were rendered by Shannon Foldy and Javan Anderson. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner