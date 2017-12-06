James William “J.W” Sellers, age 65, died Monday, November 27, 2017. Mr. Sellers was born October 21, 1952 in Appling County to the late Marion Leonard Sellers and the late Vera Hazel Bohannon Sellers. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and was retired from Hazlehurst Mills. Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Sellers, daughter, Beth Bowen, two sons, Richard Bowen, Kenny Bowen, three sisters, Patricia Barber, Betty Shelton, Sarah Sellers and a brother, J.L. Sellers. Survivors include his daughters, Vera Sellers Clark and husband, Al of Baxley, Denise Sapp and husband, Steve of Douglas and Sharon Campbell of Alma; son, Charles Bowen of Savannah; sister, Lavern Blanton and husband, Wayne of Brunswick; sister in law, Genell Sellers of Brunswick. Ten grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Kersey officiating. Musical selections were rendered by Shannon Foldy and Javan Anderson. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.