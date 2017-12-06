Cordell Hull Stallings, Sr., age 76, of Baxley died Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Stallings was born September 14, 1941 in Appling County to the late John Henry “Johnny” Stallings and the late Emma Mae Thornton Stallings and was a retired logger. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stallings was preceded in death by sisters, Mamie Crapps, Jenean Medders, Joyce Beecher, Estell Cook, and Merlene Hutto, and brothers, Johnny Stallings and Edward Barber. Survivors include his wife, Velma Ruth Stallings of Baxley; daughters, Emma Lee Patterson (Eric) of Baxley and Angie Marie Stallings (Colt Moser) of Baxley; son, Cordell Hull “Dell” Stallings, Jr. of Lyons; sister, Shirley Ely of Jacksonville, Florida; and brothers, Curtis “Bubba” Stallings (Linda) of Baxley, Harry “Billy” Stallings (Vivian) of Alma; and Dan Eugene “Doc” Stallings of Yulee, Florida. Thirteen grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and one step great grandson also survive. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Conger and the Rev. Karl Sexton officiating. Interment followed in the Baxley Graveyard. Active pallbearers were Charlie C. Crapps, Jody C. Crapps, Dewayne Crapps, Robbie Jerome Crapps, Michael Stallings, and Freddy Stallings. Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Disharoon, Carroll Disharoon, Tara Slaughter, Lynn Williams Beckworth, Debra Counts, Greg Williams, and the staff of Amedisys Home Health. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.