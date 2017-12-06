By: Mary Ann Ellis
The average person spends about six years of his life dreaming—approximately 2,100 days in a different sphere. Scientists tell us that everybody dreams, whether we remember our dreams or not. Supposedly, if we wake up immediately after the dream, we’re more likely to remember it than if we continue to sleep until morning. Whether entertained, saddened, or annoyed with our dreams, we long for deeper meaning. Do they mean anything? Is our subconscious speaking? God? Sigmund Freud stunned the world of psychiatry when he began stressing the importance of dreams; in his day he revived the once dead art of dream interpretation.
People have been trying to.....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Dreaming of a...
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)