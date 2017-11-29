Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Chiquitta Baucom, age 44, who passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Jeff Davis Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a graduate of the Appling County Class of 1992 and an LPN.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Stone. Surviving is a son, Johnny Colby Baucom; daughter, Randi Lauren Baucom and fiancé, J.C. Knight; grandson, Joseph Knight; mother, Emma Lee Stone; sister, Vonda Kay Stone and fiancé Chuck Hallman; two nephews, Zack Stone and Tyler Stone; special niece and nephew, Remington and Cabella Stone. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gary Conger and Elder Jason Deal officiating. Interment followed in the Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Johnny Baucom, Zack Stone, Tyler Stone, Jared Yawn, Corey Drake and Cody Hallman. Honorary Pallbearers were the Appling County Class of 1992 and fellow co-workers. Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Chiquitta Baucom.
Chiquitta Baucom
