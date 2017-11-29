Baxley Funeral Home announces the death of Ronald Burkett on November 20, 2017. Ronald was born on November 16, 1952 in Appling County to the late Rudolph and Alfreida Burkett. He attended Appling County Consolidated High School and Fort Valley State College. He was united in marriage to Jacqulyn Marie Smith for 44 years. To this union, two daughters were born. Ronald was a faithful member of Surrency Grove Baptist Church where he was a deacon and played the bass guitar. He was very supportive of his community as a leader, encourager, and role model. After church he was often seen visiting the nursing homes. Ronald was a former City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem of the City of Surrency. He was a trustee for Altamaha Technical College Foundation Board and a mentor for the prestigious 100 Black Men of America. Mr. Burkett was a former Advisory Council Board Member of the Appling County High School Vocational Technical and served on the Work Force Investment Board and the Heart of Georgia Regional Commission. He was a member of the Appling General Hospital Board of Directors and also on the Appling County Chamber Commerce of which he was selected Citizen of the Year in 2016. He passionately served as chairman of the Appling County unit of the National Boys & Girls Club until his health forced him to relinquish his duties. Ronald was the owner and President of Southern Metal Works Inc., a company that he single handedly started from the ground up and managed for the past 18 years. He had a busy schedule of work, family, community, and civic duties but still managed to find time for himself. In his spare time he loved playing golf, watching football, and spending time with his family. He leaves to mourn a devoted wife, Jacqulyn Burkett; two daughters: Danita (Jamie) Hayes (Baxley, GA) and Kenya (Phillip) Hamilton (Warner Robins, GA); three grandchildren: Briana Hayes, Ryan Hayes, and Myles Hamilton; one sister, Patricia Collins; two brothers: Jeno (Sheryl) Burkett and Keith (Linda) Burkett; two godsons, Kasey Rogers and Josh Hayes and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were held on Friday, November 24 at First African Baptist Church for Ronald Burkett and interment followed at Surrency Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. J.M. Blair and Pastor Michael D. Fedrick were in charge of the service. Pallbearers were Kasey Rogers, Patrick Ryals, Steven Collins, Keith Rooks, Bradford Adams and Kenneth Alderman. Honorary Pallbearers were J.W. Murray, David and Cherie McCluney, Randy Little, Jacob Bell, Kenneth Wright, Southern Metal Works Inc. employees, deacons of Surrency Grove Baptist Church, 100 Black Men of Southeast Georgia and the Tommy and Shirley Strickland Cancer Center at Meadows team.