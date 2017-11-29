Juliette Vann, age 74, died on November 15, 2017. She was born to the late Roosevelt and Mabell McKenzie Vann on January 26, 1943 in Appling County. Ms. Vann joined Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at an early and served diligently as the Mother of the Church and as a member on the Culinary Committee. She was a faithful employee to the Miles family for many years. She enjoyed life to the fullest and believed in celebrating every day. Friends and family were very important to her. She never missed an opportunity to fellowship with them. She was known for her love of cooking, God-fearing attitude, and humble spirit by all that were blessed to know her. Preceding her in death, her parents, Roosevelt and Mabell McKenzie Vann; brother, Wallace Vann; sister, Theresa Ann Vann Cooper; nephew, Wallace Vann, Jr. Survivors include children, Johnny Vann (LaVerne) and Mabell Vann (Travis), both of Baxley; sister, Rolanda Robinson of Camden, New Jersey; brother, Thomas Vann, Sr. of Baxley; sister-in-law, Valdonia Vann of Camden, New Jersey; grandchildren, Dazsha Vann (Herman), Jena Vann, Ty’keyah Clark, and Johnny Vann, Jr. “Man Man”; great-grandson, Trenton Carter, Jr.; nieces, Rose Cooper of Pooler and Valetha Vann of Camden, New Jersey; nephews, Eddie Vann (Paulette) of Baxley, Charles Vann (Cynthia) of Baxley, Thomas Vann, Jr. of Blackshear, and Timmy Vann of Camden, New Jersey; extended family, Henry Grady, Jimmie Ree Miles, Tim and Dr. Scarlett Copland, Debbie and Steve Eason, Grady and Tonya Miles, Harry and Gail Branch, Michael and Kimberly Willoughby and family, James Allen Miles and family, Nell Byrd and family, Monique Whitaker, and Quada Whitaker; beloved pets, Zoey and Pickles Vann. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Baxley with Pastor Vincent Beal presiding and Eddie Vann serving as the eulogist. Interment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens. Repast was held in the Ernest Parker Recreation Building. Active pallbearers were Mitch Williams, Sedric Green, Felton Buxton, Patrick Sellers, Ison Johnson, Jr., and Jerome Williams. Honorary pallbearers included the staff of Southern Care Hospice. Musical selections were rendered by Tammy Richburg, Johnny Vann, Cynthia Vann, and Carletha Wright. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.