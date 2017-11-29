Matthew James York, 30, passed away on November 18, 2017 in Perry, FL. Matthew was born March 7, 1987 in Tallahassee, Florida to James Lester York and Kathy Maddox York. Matthew was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Matthew was a graduate of Taylor County High School class of 2005; he then received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida in 2011. After college he was employed with Buckeye Cellulose for several years, in operations management. Most recently he joined his family business enterprise in Baxley as general manager of Matrix Cabinets and Douglas and Harper Manufacturing. Matthew was an avid Florida State Seminole fan, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing with his dad, BBQing with family and friends, playing the guitar, and playing golf. He never met a stranger, had the kindest heart of any person and only saw the good in people and was willing to give the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it. On May 20, 2017, God blessed Matthew and Lauren with a little girl, Elizabeth Kathleen York. It was love at first sight; she stole her daddy’s heart. Matthew was devoted to her, loved her with every beat of his heart. He was the most hands on father, helping Lauren at any time and any way taking care of Elizabeth. Matthew is survived by his wife of two years, Lauren Douglas York and their daughter, Elizabeth Kathleen York; his parents, James and Kathy York; sister, Natalie (Brad) Buden and his nephew, Cooper; his father and mother in law, David and Lynn Douglas, sister in law, Andrea (Austin) Hughes; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Kimmell officiating. Interment services follow immediately afterwards in Pineview Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Matthew James York
