Clay Crosby and Kassidy Carter are “Tying the Knot”! December 9 at 4:00 p.m. at The Southern Peach Plantation located at 1360 Sellers Road in Baxley.
Clay is the son of Stacy and Taaffe Crosby of Baxley. Kassidy is the daughter of Larry and Belinda Carter of Hazlehurst. Clay is a 2016 graduate of Appling Co. High School. He currently works at his family’s farm and gas company. Kassidy is a 2016 Honor Graduate of Jeff Davis High. She is currently enrolled at South Georgia State College where she is taking the first steps to receiving a degree in Education. Once married, the couple plans to reside in Baxley.
Mr. Crosby and Ms. Carter to wed
