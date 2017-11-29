Music and Cauley to exchange vows

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Weddings
Wednesday, November 29. 2017
Comments (0)
Lennie and Jim Edward Music would like to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter Brittany Danielle Music to Andrew Brian Cauley, son of Doug and Mary Cauley. The bride is the maternal granddaughter of Jimmy and Pat Music and Hilda and the late Don Copeland. She is the paternal granddaughter of Roy and Ann Streat. The groom is the maternal grandson of Betty and the late Clyde Turner. He is the paternal grandson of Willie Mae and the late Earl Cauley. The wedding will be December 9, at 4:00 p.m., located at the First Assembly Church of God, 3397 Hatch parkway North. No local invitations will be sent but all family and friends are invited.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner