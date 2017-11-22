District Attorney Jackie Johnson announces the conviction of 45-year-old Nathaniel Eric Smith and 28-year-old Latasha Denise Smith for aggravated assault and cruelty to children in Camden County Superior Court on November 17. The charges stem from the June 2017 assault of a Baxley woman and her 15-year-old daughter at the Quik Chik in Baxley. The Smiths were patrons of the establishment and attacked the owner and her.......
Smiths plead guilty, convicted of aggravated assault/cruelty to children
