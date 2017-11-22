Beatrice Page “Mrs. Bea” Carter, age 100, died Sunday, November 12, 2017 at The Pavilion. Mrs. Carter was born August 15, 1917 in Appling County to the late U. C. “Ricey” Page and the late Minnie Rowland Page. She was a homemaker and a member of Memorial Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, John M. Carter, and a daughter, Merle Carter Luke. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shelba and Ronnie Tucker of Tifton; son and daughter-in-law, Virgil and Betty Carter of Baxley; sisters, Ollie Johnson, Sarah Peavy, and Laverne Stone, all of Baxley. Six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Bob Tucker, Matthew Tucker, A. P. Hunter, Doug Hall, Jared Stone and Dax Brown. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of the Pavilion B-Hall. Musical selections were rendered by April Hester. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.