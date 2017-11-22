Dorsey Smith, age 79, of Vidalia, died in his sleep on November 10, 2017 at Community Hospice House, surrounded by family. Dorsey was a quiet man with a big sense of humor who loved his family dearly. He was always friendly and had a kind word, or good story, for those around him. Dorsey married Elnetta Joyce Barker on November 16, 1957 and was happily married for 60 years. He graduated From Wacona High School in 1956 and continued on to study at South Georgia College in Douglas and Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Dorsey was born in Nichols and raised in Waycross. Dorsey moved with his wife, Elnetta, to Atlanta in 1957 until moving to Baxley in 1971, and then Vidalia in 1986. Dorsey worked for Georgia Tech Nuclear Research Center in Atlanta from 1964 to 1970. Dorsey then joined Georgia Power in 1970, where he started working at Plant McDonough-Atkinson “Jack Mac.” In 1971, Dorsey became one of the first members of Georgia Power/Southern Nuclear to work at Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant, where he worked until his retirement after thirty-two years on October 31, 2002 as Chemistry Superintendent in the Chemistry/Health Physics Department. Mr. Dorsey is preceded in death by his mother and father, William Jackson Smith and Ozell Hersey Smith. Mr. Dorsey is survived by his wife, Elnetta Smith of Vidalia, brother, J.W. Smith and wife, Kathrine of Waycross, brother, Bob Smith and wife, Pearl of Sardis, son, Tom Smith of Vidalia, daughter, Cindy Ponder and husband, John of Atlanta, grandson, William Ponder and wife, Hannah of Atlanta, granddaughter, Kara Ponder of San Francisco, California, granddaughter, Ashley Smith and fiancé, Megan of Spartanburg, South Carolina, granddaughter, Danna Smith of Vidalia, grandson, Karl Smith of Fort Myers, Florida, granddaughter, Susan Davis of Marietta, and granddaughter, Valerie Smith of Atlanta. Dorsey is also survived by five nephews, three nieces and a number of great nieces and nephews as well as a number of cousins. The funeral service was held Monday, November 13, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with the Reverend John Smith officiating. Burial followed in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice House Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia GA 30475. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.