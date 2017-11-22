By: Billy G. Howard
This week is symbolic of the official beginning of the holiday season but that’s a conversation for another time. In a couple days all of America, those who will, plans to gather with family and friends in observance of a traditional/historical day that recognizes blessings enjoyed throughout the year.
The annual event has somewhat changed since its humble....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
How thankful are you?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)