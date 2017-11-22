The People’s House

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, November 22. 2017
Comments (0)
Confederate Monuments
As expected, two bills have been pre-filed that would make it possible to remove Confederate monuments from cities, counties, and parks such as Stone Mountain. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver pre-filed House Bill 650, while Sen. Elena Parent pre-filed Senate Bill 302. These bills are identical in their effect. The bills would allow local governments and any public entity that owns such monuments the authority to remove them. Currently, state law prohibits the defacing, removal, or concealing of monuments to the Confederacy. I would oppose both of these measures.
Bump Stock Ban
Rep. Oliver has also pre-filed legislation that would ban bump...

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner