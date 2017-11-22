Legals for 11/22/2017

NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: BESSIE HULETT
Tax Parcel ID No. 0034 030
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot Number 380 in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest intersection of U.S. Highway #1 with the County Road that leads from said highway to the Nails Ferry Road, running along and with the South right of way of said County Road North 88 degrees 30 minutes West 1,048 feet to a point marking the true POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 5 degrees West 248 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 30 minutes West 87.50 feet to a point; thence North 5 degrees East 248 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 30 minutes East 87.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said lands are the same lands described in and conveyed by that certain deed from Fannie M. McDaniel to Luther Hulett, dated January 31, 2000, recorded in Deed Book 333, Page 419, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel # 0034 030
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 1st day of December, 2017.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 1st day of November, 2016, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 536, Pages 430-431.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of December, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Lewis White and Lynn White
183 Red Dot Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for Lewis White and Lynn White
37 Tippins Street; Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Eugene Walker Jr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for Advanced Financial Services, Inc.
dated 7/6/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 405 Page 513 and modified at Deed Book 530 Page 108 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 30,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on December 05, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS EXHIBIT IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF APPLING AND THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN DEED BOOK 127 AT PAGE 381 AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING THE EAST PORTION OF LOTS NUMBER ONE, TWO & THREE (1,2, & 3) OF BLOCK 44 OF FENDIG'S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BAXLEY, GEORGIA AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 7 IN OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, APPLING COUNTY GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF PHILLIPS AND HOPPS STREETS AND EXTENDING SOUTHWARD ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF AND ADJOINING TO PHILLIPS STREET FOR APPROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE SOUTH SIDE OF LOT NUMBER THREE; THENCE TURNING WESTWARD AT RIGHT ANGLE FOR A DISTANCE OF 72 FEET 6 INCHES; THENCE TURNING NORTHWARD AT RIGHT ANGLE FOR A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE SOUTH SIDE OF HOPPS STREET; THENCE EXTENDING EASTWARD ALONG AND BOUNDED BY THE SOUTH SIDE OF HOPPS STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 72 FEET 6 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL PARTIES UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT THE CITY OF BAXLEY HAS A DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENT OF 15 FT. OF THE SOUTH PORTION OF LOT NUMBER THREE.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 183 Hopps St, , Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Eugene Walker Jr. or tenant or tenants.
Ditech Financial LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Ditech Financial LLC
Loss Mitigation
7360 S. Kyrene Road
Tempe, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC as agent and Attorney in Fact for Eugene Walker Jr.
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1317-3386A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-3386A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from KAYLA D. CHANCEY to FNB SOUTH, N.A., dated June 13, 2014 recorded in Deed Book 511 Page 831-837, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2017, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No 195 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.0 acres, more or less, and being bound now or formerly as follows: Northeast by Buckhead Road; Southeast, Southwest and Northwest by other land of John R Nail, et. al., the lines being agreed upon and described on that certain plat of survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Associates, certified by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2477, dated February 13, 1996, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 290, Page 778, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. This being the same property conveyed to Norman L. McKinney by deed from Frank Moore dated December 21, 2012, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 494, Page 548.
ALSO CONVEYED is One 1996 Grand Manor doublewide mobile home, Model Number 4643A, Serial/Vin No: GAGMTD1814A&B
Property Address: 8120 Buckhead Road, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # B003-032A
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated June 13, 2014 in the original principal amount of $28,644.00 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Kayla D. Chancey
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 30th day of August, 2017.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Kayla D. Chancey
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
On February 24, 2017, H & L Car Care, LLC. towed one 1985 GMC S-15 tag number- not present, vin number 1GTBS14E7F8541815, from Ben Carter Road in Baxley GA. As of October 23, 2017; we have made no contact with the owner of the vehicle. If no contact has been made by November 23, 2017 the vehicle will be sold for towing and storage fees.
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
INCLUDING WAIVER OF BOND AND GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
TO WHOM It MAY CONCERN:
The Petition of Greg W. Kennedy and Jan Kennedy to be Administrators of the Estate of Bronnie A. Kennedy, deceased of said county, has been filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 7, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: GERALD STEPHENS
Tax Parcel ID No.: 0097B 022
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
All that certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the 3rd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, of Land Lot 218, being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northeast by what is known as Martin Street; Southeast, Southwest and Northwest by lands of Herman Martin. Said property being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated January 14, 1975. This being the same property conveyed by Herman Martin to Vonice Miles by deed dated April 8, 1975, and recorded in Deed Book 165, Page 67, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court, deed records.
Map and Parcel #: 0097B 022
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 6th day of December, 2017.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 1st day of November, 2016, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 536, Page 436.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 6th day of December, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Knicole Ann Lee
Ronnie Hunter Lee
P.O. Box 133
Surrency, GA 31563
Please be governed accordingly.
Emmett P. Johnson & E. Preston Johnson, Jr., P.C.
Attorney for Knicole Ann Lee and Ronnie Hunter Lee
442 North Boulevard
Baxley, GA 31513
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of HOWARD JOE JOHNSON deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 3rd day of November, 2017.
MARGARET PARKER,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL
AND TESTAMENT OF HOWARD
JOE JOHNSON, DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31513
NOTICE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
RE: Charles E. Smith and Charles E. Smith, Jr.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.673 acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 389 being more particularly described as Tract 3 according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS 2477, dated 11/13/2006, recorded at Plat Book 18, Page 360, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Appling County Tax Parcel ID No. Map 33 Parcel 27
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the above described property will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 11th day of December, 2017.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 1st day of November, 2016, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 536, Page 434.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 11th day of December, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Wm. Terry Turner
Wm. Terry Turner, P.C.
Attorney for
Donnie Head
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of WALTINE D. TAYLOR deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 3rd day of November, 2017.
CHRISTINE T. HUTCHESON,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL
AND TESTAMENT OF WALTINE
D. TAYLOR, DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WANNELL HERRINGTON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2016-64
NOTICE
[For Discharge from Office and all Liability]
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
[Strike any paragraph if not applicable]
TO: Edith Brown, Janet Herrington, Alexander Herrington, Denise Hutchinson, Donnie Herrington, Jr., Todd Herrington, Annalese Herrington, Tristan Herrington
and (all and singular the heirs of said decedent,)(the beneficiaries under the will,) and to whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced Petition, in this Court on or before December 18, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
Notice of Publication
In the Superior Court of Appling County
State of Georgia
Felicia Black-Kay f/k/a
Felicia Murray,
Plaintiff
vs.
Joe Murray,
Defendant
Civil Action File Number: 17-9-330
To:
Joe Murray;
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By Order for Service by Publication Dated the 1st day of November 2017, you are hereby notified that on or about the 5th day of September 2017, Felicia Black-Kay filed suit against Joe Murray for Contempt of Final Judgment and Decree.
You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County Georgia and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s Attorney, Samantha F. Jacobs, 712 E. Cherry Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546, an answer in writing within thirty (30) days of the date of the Order of Publication.
The foregoing Contempt of Final Judgment and Decree has been set down and made returnable before the Superior Court of Appling County, Brunswick Judicial Circuit in chambers at 9:30 a.m. on December 19, 2017.
Witness the Honorable Clerk of this Superior Court.
This the 3rd day of February, 2017.
By: Lillie Burkett
Deputy Clerk of Appling County Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of DAVID LEON SELLERS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 3rd day of November, 2017.
MARGARET C. SELLERS,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL
AND TESTAMENT OF DAVID
LEON SELLERS, DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31513
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate COMFORT CARE FOUNDATION INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 88 Heritage Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Angela D. Potts.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Tuesday,December 5, 2017 @ 9:30 AM at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 15 contents belonging to Brittney Smith. Misc items
Unit # 61 contents belonging to Bridgette Carter. Misc items
Unit # 65 contents belonging to Lachelle Solomon. Misc items
Unit # 71 Unit # 74 contents belonging to MyAisha Hosley. Misc items
Unit # 80 contents belonging to Shonda Bass. Misc items
Unit # 82 contents belonging to Keith Wheeler. Misc items
Unit # 89 contents belonging to Gary Orvin. Misc items
Unit # 93 contents belonging to Kyle Cook. Misc items.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS PEYTON MILES, III, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-93
NOTICE
IN RE: Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form and for Letters of Administration with Will Annexed
To: Whom it may concern,
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before December 18, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All Objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel #0029 013
All that that tract or parcel of land lying and being in land Lot 582 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southeast Land Lot corner of the aforesaid Land Lot 582, and running north 01 degree 00 minutes east a distance of 3185.20 feet to the point of beginning; thence north 88 degrees 05 minutes west 200 feet to a point; thence north 01 degree 00 minutes east 780.45 feet to a point; thence south 88 degrees 11 minutes east 200 feet to a point located on the western right of way of U.S. Highway 1; thence south 01 degree 00 minutes west 708.80 feet along and with said western right of way to the point of beginning. This tract of land is bound now, or formerly, as follows: north by lands of John C. Ansley; east by U.S. Highway 1; south by lands of Lannis F. Hutchinson; and west by lands of Lamar and Wynell Sellers. For a more particular description, reference is made to a plat of survey by David Peacock, dated September 30, 1983, and recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 316. This being the same tract of land conveyed from Norman L. McKinney by quit-claim deed dated May 24, 2007 to Charles E. Smith, Jr., recorded in Deed Book 431, Page 549, aforesaid county deed records.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 22nd DAY OF DECEMBER 2017.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 2nd DAY OF
DECEMBER, 2016, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
536 AT PAGE 435.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 22nd DAY OF
DECEMBER 2017 BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND
PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
