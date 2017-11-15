Eura Lee Barfield, age 82, died on November 4, 2017. She was born to the late William Henry and Mary Jane Barfield in Surrency on January 8, 1935. Ms. Barfield attended Surrency Elementary School and worked many years at Baxley Box Manufacturing and as a factory and farm worker. preceding her in death, her parents, William Henry and Mary Jane Barfield. Survivors include sister-in-laws, Dorothy Barfield (Bob) of Hollywood, Florida and Susie Barfield (Joe) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; special friend, Colon Hayes of Surrency. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of God in Christ of Surrency with Dr. Bryan Holmes presiding and Superintendent James F. Carter officiating. Internment followed in the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Repast was held in the St. Paul Church of God in Christ Social Hall. Active pallbearers were LeMays Barfield, Quincey Boggs, Eric Boggs, Steven Bell, Dexter Richburg and DeMetris Gibbs. Honorary pallbearers were Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Nelson, and the staff of Altamaha Home Care.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and appointees. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
Eura Lee Barfield
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)