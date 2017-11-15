Vergie Mae Bennett, age 64, died on October 23, 2017. She was born to the late Abb and Clidia Green on December 1, 1952 in Surrency. Mrs. Bennett received her formal education from the Appling County School System. She joined St. Matthews Baptist Church at an early age and was a devoted member until she was no longer able to attend due to health reasons. She had a radiant personality. Her favorite hobbies included singing, playing bingo, socializing with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death, her parents, Abb and Clidia Green; sister, Mary Ann Bennett; sister-in-law, Dorothy Green of Flint, Michigan; brothers, Jimmy, Johnnie Lee, John Cherry, Clyde Williams, and Abb Green, Jr. Survivors include husband, Jim T. Bennett; children, Shawn Reddish and Marquita Reddish; grandchildren, Tayshawn Reddish, Tyrus Reddish, Jacob King, Rayshun Reddish, Kyrice Hunt, and Natonga Reddish; sisters, Vera (Wardetha) McCall and Ida Mae Williams; brothers, Dennis (Dorothy) Green, James (Leverdia) Green, and Freddie Green; sister-in-law, Melvia Green. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Funeral services were held October 27, 2017 at St. Matthew Baptist Church in Baxley with Apostle Lorraine Drake officiating and the Reverend Moses Eason serving as the eulogist. Internment followed in Old Field Cemetery. Repast was held in the Ernest Parker Recreation Building. Active pallbearers were James Harrell, Tracey Copeland, Carlos Yarborough, Rodney Wooten, Quentin Smith and Kendall Harris. Honorary pallbearers included the Appling County High School Class of 1971, staff of Appling County Pavilion, and staff of Lumber City Nursing Home and Rehab. Musical selections were rendered by Leon Mincey, Anthony Moore, musicians, and choir. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.