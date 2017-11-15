Eschol Eugene “Gene” Bowyer

Eschol Eugene “Gene” Bowyer, age 76, formerly of Baxley, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017. Mr. Bowyer was born November 19, 1941 in Appling County to the late Eschol Bowyer and the late Maggie Louise Crosby Joiner. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict and was retired from Hazlehurst Mills. Mr. Bowyer was a member of Surrency Free Will Baptist Church and had attended People’s Baptist Church in Alamo for the past three years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Moody Bowyer, a sister Glenda Hardy, brothers-in-law, Albert Hardy, Emmett Moody and Lawton Moody and a sister-in-law, Virginia Hamm. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Katherine (Wade) Purvis of Alamo; son, Eschol Bowyer of Memphis, TN.; a special family friend, Gary Rowsey of Memphis, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services were held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Virgil Carter officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Andy Jones, Martin Crapps, Gary Parker, Bryson Moody, Trampis Carter and Miles Vaughn. Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
