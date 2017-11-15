Glenn Kicklighter, 77 of Odum died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his home under the care of Hospice Care of Georgia. The Wayne County native and lifelong resident of K-Ville was born July 21, 1940 to the Loyal and Ruzy Kicklighter. He worked 32 years at King Edward Cigar Factory and for the Wayne County School System at T.G. Ritch and James E. Bacon Elementary Schools for 21 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Betty Carter. Survivors are his wife of 55 years, Novadeen Thornton Kicklighter of K-Ville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Terry Baxley of Baxley, Frances and Kenny Darling of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Kristie and Danny Bryant of K-Ville; two sons, Terry and Holly Kicklighter of K-Ville, Brian and Ursula Lightsey of Screven; 13 grandchildren, Preston, Justin, Steven, T.J., Skylar, Brittany, Trevor, Kendra, Kaleb, Thorne, Jude, Malachi and Blakelee; five great grandchildren, Kate Anna, Jaxon, Maverick, Takoda and Malcolm; a sister, Maria Aspinwall of Screven; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jerry Lightsey and the Rev. Charles Earl Mullis officiating. Interment followed in the Big Creek Cemetery. Active pallbearers were the grandsons, Preston, Steven, T.J., Justin, Trevor, Kaleb and Thorne. Honorary pallbearers were the faculty and staff of James E. Bacon Elementary School. Visitation was from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 6, 2017 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/of Rev. Jerry Lightsey, 522 Big Creek Church Road, Odum, Ga. 31555. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.