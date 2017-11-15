Seth H. Neely, age 30, died unexpectedly Friday, November 10, 2017. He was born in Savannah but lived in Baxley and Hinesville most of his life. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Midway. Survivors include, his mother, Karen Bass Worthy of Midway; father and stepmother, Hal and Joye Neely of Spearsville, Louisiana; grandparents, Kenneth and Sue Bass. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. A memorial service was held at the First Methodist Church of Baxley on Tuesday, November 14.