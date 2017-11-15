Seth H. Neely

Seth H. Neely, age 30, died unexpectedly Friday, November 10, 2017. He was born in Savannah but lived in Baxley and Hinesville most of his life. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Midway. Survivors include, his mother, Karen Bass Worthy of Midway; father and stepmother, Hal and Joye Neely of Spearsville, Louisiana; grandparents, Kenneth and Sue Bass. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. A memorial service was held at the First Methodist Church of Baxley on Tuesday, November 14.
