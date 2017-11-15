Evangelist Juanita Snell, age 55, died on October 31, 2017. She was born to the late Mickey and Ida Snell on June 8, 1962 in Baxley. She graduated in 1982 from Appling County High School. She was employed with Ship-n-Shore, Ithaca, and the Appling County Head Start Center. In 1981, she gave her life to the Lord and became a member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. She faithfully and tirelessly served as a Sunday School teacher, Praise Team leader, Youth Department President, District Sunshine Band President in the Baxley District, and State Sunshine Band President of Southeast Georgia. She was ordained as an Evangelist Missionary because of her faithfulness and dedication to Christ and the church. Preceding her in death, her parents, Mickey and Ida Snell; brothers, Eugene Snell and Timmy Snell; sister, Rosie Mae Snell. Survivors include godchildren, LaShonda Heller of Atlanta and April Bryant of Odum; sisters, District Missionary Gail Williams (Elder Norris, Sr.) of Baxley and Pearl Evans of Long Island, New York; brothers, Elder Roger Lee Snell (Rovena) of Hazlehurst, William Snell (Betty Snell) of Long Island, New York, and Arthur Snell of North Carolina; aunts, Martha Allen of Killeen, Texas, Rena Frazier of Midway, Nellie Conoway (York, Sr.) and Bertha Hill, both of Graham; uncle, Leonard White of Alma; special cousin, Charles Snell of Augusta; special friends, DeMarva Mobley, Pamala Heller-Smith, and Miya Dunlap, all of Baxley; nieces, DeShondra Snell and Norisha Williams; nephews, Victor Snell, Ronald Snell, Samuel Snell, Norris Williams, Jr., and Anthony Williams. A host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends and church family also survive. Internment followed in the Morgan Chapel Cemetery in Graham. Repast was held in the Greater Faith Temple Social Hall. Active pallbearers were Randy Solomon, Terry Williams, Thomas Alderman, Robert Richburg, Jimmy Nobles, Stacey Alderman, and Terry Alderman. Honorary pallbearers were Mary Wallace, RT Jones Trucking, Josh Jones, Diane Williams, Zelene Phillips, Venus Nobles, Willie Mae Simmons, and Tammy Richburg. Musical selections were rendered by the Greater Faith Temple Choir, Greater Faith Temple Junior Choir, and DeMarva Mobley. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.