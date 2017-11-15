Collie Wilkes, Jr.

Collie Wilkes, Jr., 70, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Augusta University Hospital.  He was raised in Baxley and lived in Long and Liberty Counties most of his life.  He was retired from Coastal Utilities and was a self-employed commercial and residential electrician for many years.  An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a loving husband, father, and Papa.  He was a man of great faith with a love for God, and a devoted member of Walthourville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for several years.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Collie, Sr. and Mattie Lou Wilkes and a brother, Charles Wilkes. Survivors are his wife of 45 years, Janice Poole Wilkes of Allenhurst; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Matt Romine of Navarre, FL; sons and daughter-in-law, Tray Wilkes and fiancé, Kelly of Walthourville and Chad and Dacia Wilkes of Gum Branch; sisters, Wilda Jarrard of Alma, Elvyn Vickers of Donalsonville, Jean Spell of Baxley, and Ann Ford of Dublin; grandchildren, Caleb, Austin, Kaden, Mason, Delayni, Dallyn, Emerson, and Grayson; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held Friday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Gum Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. John Brown and David Simmons officiating.  Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church. Remembrances are suggested to Walthourville Baptist Church, 96 Vandiver Road, Walthourville, GA 31333. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Arrangements were under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
