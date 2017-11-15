Mose Williams, age 81, of Baxley, died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia. Mr. Williams was born December 18, 1935 in Boyton Beach, Florida to the late Leonard Preston Williams and the late Maude Tompkins Williams. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, was retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base and member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Baxley. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Hughey Williams, Archie Williams, Homer Williams, Charlie Williams and Gene Williams. Survivors include his wife, Tina Williams of Baxley; daughter, Denice Summerlin of Lumber City; Step-daughters, Jan Kelly (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla., Monica Wilson of Baxley and Heather Fisher (Matt) of Jacksonville, Fla; grandson, Brian Summerlin (Kara) of Hazlehurst; step-granddaughter, Stacie Peeples of Jacksonville, Fla.; several nieces and nephews also survived. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. John Daughtry officiating. Interment followed in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County. Honorary pallbearers were the Adult Sunday School Class of Zion Baptist. Active pallbearers were Brian Summerlin, Randy Weaver, Ricky Weaver, Scott Kelly, Matt Fisher and John Paul Ewaldsen. Musical selections were rendered by Tina Smith and Cheryl Weaver. Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mose Williams, age 81, of Baxley.