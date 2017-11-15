Edgar Terrell York, Jr.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Edgar Terrell York, Jr., age 61, who passed away November 5, 2017 at his residence. He was a resident of Appling County for the past 15 years. He was a United States Veteran, a professional wrestler and the founder of CWF. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Elizabeth Rediner York, Sr. and sister, Mary Lee Oxley. Survivors include his wife, Betty York of Baxley; two stepsons, Jackie and Nicole Feinstein Nelson and Michael Nelson, both of Baxley; one brother, Burt York of Michigan and family friends, Greg Miller and James Moore, both of Baxley. A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 a 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Charles Hutchinson officiating. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Edgar Terrell York, Jr.
