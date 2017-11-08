Vickie Bell

Vickie Bell, 74, died Thursday (November 2, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Waycross but had lived in Appling County many years before moving back to Waycross.  She was a retired bus driver for the Ware County Board of Education and also a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Appling County. Mrs. Bell was a daughter of the late John Ban “J.B.” Roberson, Jr. and Mary Bertha Carter Robinson.  She was married to the late James F. “Jimmy” Bell and also preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Lee Bell. She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Hugh Bell (wife, Pam) of Waycross and Jeffrey Bell of Bristol; six grandchildren, Kim Frazier, Rick Hall, Amanda Lee Bell, Rachel Bell Pearce, Jacob Robert Bell, and Anna Lee Bell; four great grandchildren, Leah Bell, Jamie Grace Bell, Olivia Pearce, and Reagan Pearce; a sister, Madge Fullwood (husband, Bill) of Savannah, TN; and two special cousins, Cindy Slaughter of Acworth and Jayne Corley of Augusta. A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.  The family received friends Saturday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home of Waycross was in charge of the arrangements.
