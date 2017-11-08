Larry Brent Carter, age 42, of Baxley passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017. Brent was born April 2, 1975 in Appling County and graduated from Appling County Comprehensive High School in 1993. He was an active member of Oak View Baptist Church and former Spring Branch Baptist Church Director of RA’s. He played on the 1992 Appling County High School Pirate Region Championship Football Team and played two years of baseball at Thomas College. Brent coached midget football and won the state championship two times and also played on the state softball team at Spring Branch Baptist Church. Brent coached the 2017 GRPA State Championship Junior Boys Baseball Team. He was an Avid Hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and was Lead Procurement Forrester with Interfor. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Tara Walton Carter of Baxley; daughter, Taylor Bren Carter of Baxley; son, Larry Brantly Carter of Baxley; parents, Larry William and Karron Stone Carter, both of Baxley; brother, William Brad Carter of Baxley; nieces and nephews, Tate Carter, Alexis Carter, Chase and Macy Young, Cailee Crane and James Ethredge; a host of very special aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Funeral services were held Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church with the Reverends David Barber, Terry Reagan, Chip Woodruff and Jerry Tomberlin officiating. Interment followed in Silver Cemetery in Telfair County. Active pallbearers were Dylan Hutchinson, Kyler Hutchinson, Luke Hutchinson, Shawn Brown, Ben Griffis, Thomas Higgins, Cason Kirksey, Parker Eason, Hunter Nobles, Pete Ryals, Dawson Harrelson, Colby Carter, Drew Jacobs, Memphis Nobles and Bailey Nail. Honorary Pallbearers were Interfor Procurement Division, Florida Fishing Crew, Kelly Stone, Michael Shumans, Jason Carter, Michael Williams, Jay Powers, Heath Sellers, Wayne Murphy, Ken Shepherd, Landry Tillman, Danny Jones, and all his many friends. Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Building Fund at Oak View Baptist Church, 2127 Altamaha Road, Hazlehurst, Ga. 31539, The Appling County Dug Out Club c/o Jeremy Smith 624 Edsel Smith Rd., Baxley, Ga. 31513 or Appling County Touchdown Club P. O. Box 1112, Baxley, Ga. 31515. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.