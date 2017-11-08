Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Loretta Edwards Edenfield, age 77, who passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. She was a longtime resident of Appling County, a retired seamstress and a woman who loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Auty Edenfield; parents, Mervin and Maxine Minix Edwards; one brother, Glenn Edwards and one sister, Paula Conners. Survivors include six children, Sheryl Ibarra and husband, Clint of Baxley, Sandy Hatfield and husband, Tommy of Kentucky, David Soloman and wife, Jennifer of Toombs County, Clay Roeder and wife, Marie of Mississippi, Kathleen Roeder of Oregon and Michael Jones of Douglas; a special daughter, Daisy; three siblings, Tony Edwards and wife, Linda of Hazlehurst, Vonda Hernandez of Newnan and Kerry Edwards and fiancé, Carmen of Jesup; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sandy Hatfield officiating. Interment followed in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were the Sons of Smoke MRC. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Loretta Edwards Edenfield.