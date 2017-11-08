Herbert Eugene “Hutch” Hutcheson, 83, of Hephzibah entered into rest on Thursday, October 26, 2017. A memorial service was on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Poteet Funeral Home with Pastor John Bartlett officiating. On May 26, 1956, he married the love of his life, Juanita Peacock. He was a member of Local Union 474 as a crane operator from 1965 until his retirement in 1989. He was also a loyal member of Miracle Baptist Church of Hephzibah. He loved to spend time fishing, cooking, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Anthony Hutcheson; children, Michael Eugene Hutcheson and Paula Marie Hutcheson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Herbert A. Hutcheson of McBean; Henry Steven Hutcheson of Augusta; and Wanda Hutcheson; grandchildren, Shanna (John) Evers, Lauren Hutcheson, Taylor Hutcheson, and Parker Hutcheson; and great grandchildren, Maggie and Shane Evers. A private committal service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley at a later date. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Poteet Funeral Home of Augusta and Swain Funeral Home of Baxley.