Betty Jane Bracewell Murphy, 74 of Brandon, FL, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017. A native of Baxley, she resided in the Tampa and Brandon area for 53 years and was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Thonotosassa, FL. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 39 years, Henry W. Murphy; her brother, John C. Bracewell, Jr. and sister, Vivian Gurley of Baxley. Betty is survived by her daughters, Kathy Payne (Terry), Jan Caulley (Greg) and Deborah Sumner (Jim), along with her brother, Edward Bracewell (Brenda) of Baxley. Her greatest joy and role over the years was being “Nanny” or “Nanny Darlin” to her surviving ten grandchildren…. Kimberly, Wayne, Kat, Jeremy, Billy, Terry, Pamela, Annette, Katie, and Jimmy. Along with her surviving ten great grandchildren…. Maya, Paul, Arianna, Annaliese, Hunter, Henry, Katherine, Alex, Atticus, and Connor. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who reside in Baxley. Betty also leaves behind many special friends and her dear church family. Betty lived a very simple life compared to today’s society, and she always did her best to help others in need. Her passion was working and leading the food pantry at her church, where she worked a few days before The Lord called her home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview FL, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the services. Interment followed at Limona Cemetery, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fellowship Baptist Church Food Pantry, 13515 US-301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.