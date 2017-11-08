Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Willie Nell Rowell, age 82, who passed Friday, October 27, 2017 at her daughter’s residence in Jacksonville, FL under the care of Community Hospice. She was a native of Jeff Davis County residing in Jacksonville, FL the past 60 years, retired from Morgan Box Company after 27 years and a member of Dinsmore Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Rowell and her parents, Robert B. and Tishie Miller Ray. Surviving is her son, Matthew Otis Rowell of Ft. Hood, TX and a daughter, Deborah Hook of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren, Theron Freeman, Timmy Cobb, Alan, Samuel, Jarrett and Sadie Rowell; three sisters, Bobbie Lovett of Sylvester, Carolyn Thompson of Tifton and Joyce Walls of Sylvester; sister-in-law, Earline Dixon of Jacksonville, FL and other family members also survive. Funeral services were held Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Winson Butler and Sister Sarah Team officiating. Interment followed in the Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeff Davis County. Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Thursday. Active Pallbearers were nephews. Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Willie Nell Rowell.