By Cole Gardner
The Appling County Pirates traveled to Blackshear Friday night to play against the Bears of Pierce County. Both teams played hard, but eventually the Pirates came out on top defeating the Bears by a score of 13-11. The Bears were undefeated in Region 2-AAA going into Friday’s game. Both teams are now......
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
NO QUARTER, NO MERCY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)